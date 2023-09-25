6 people are dead, including 3 children, after being hit by a freight train

By WFTS Digital Staff , Lydia Vazquez

PLANT CITY, Florida (WFTS) — A Plant City family is dead after their SUV was hit by a freight train going 55 miles an hour, according to authorities.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Saturday night that the SUV flipped several times and violently ejected five people, including three children.

It was later confirmed Sunday afternoon that the driver died at the hospital.

The deceased victims have been identified as 52-year-old Jose G. Hernandez and passengers, 50-year-old Enedelia Hernandez, 22-year-old Anaelia Hernandez, 17-year-old Jakub A. Lopez, 17-year-old Alyssa Hernandez, and 9-year-old Julian Hernandez.

Another passenger, 23-year-old Guillermo E. Gama III, is currently being treated at Lakeland Regional and is in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said on Monday he’s expected to survive despite his extensive injuries, which include a brain bleed, a ruptured kidney and a buried lung.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 92 and Jim Lefler Circle.

Chronister said the family was on their way to a quinceañera, a birthday celebration. He said video surveillance showed the SUV do a slow crawl over the tracks but not fully stop.

He told us the conductor and another driver honked and flashed their lights to get the driver’s attention.

Chronister said the SUV mirrored a crushed can. He was visibly shaken up and told reporters on scene the department was rattled to its core.

We spoke with neighbors in the area who said the crossing is dangerous, and they’ve seen similar situations before.

CSX, a railroad company that operates primarily in the Eastern United States, wrote the following statement.

At approximately 6:48 p.m. EDT Saturday, a CSX train came in contact with a vehicle on the tracks at Jim Lefler Circle in Plant City, FL. Hillsborough County responded to the scene and reported multiple vehicle occupants were fatally injured in the incident. There were no injuries to the crew of the train. CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident. CSX is working to support local law enforcement as they conduct the ongoing investigation.

The family Hernandez family started a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.

The family of Guillermo Gama III has created a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses.

