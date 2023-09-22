Robot to help patrol Times Square subway station

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials have announced plans for a robot that will soon patrol the Times Square subway station.

The K5 Autonomous Security Robot is equipped with cameras to send live video and other intelligence back to the police department.

It will soon be patrolling the Times Square — 42 St Station, assisted by police officers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.