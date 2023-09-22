New Haven mother charged with manslaughter after baby’s overdose death

By Matt McFarland

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A New Haven mother was charged with manslaughter after her baby died from a fentanyl overdose, according to police.

The incident happened on Farren Avenue June 28. Police responded to a multi-family home after getting a call for an unresponsive 10-month-old boy.

Detectives drew up a warrant and arrested Alexandra Polino this week, after getting the toxicology results.

“Toxicology report, we recently got that back, had illicit substances in his blood and an arrest warrant was put out for the mother of the child,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Polino was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, because she is accused of recklessly engaging in conduct which creates a grave risk of death.

The warrant was released to Channel 3 on Thursday:

She is also facing two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

According to the autopsy the baby had high amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and xylazine, a drug commonly used to sedate large animals.

“Fentanyl in particular, something that we’re seeing more and more of,” Elicker said.

According to paperwork, when firefighters went in the house, they asked Polino if there were drugs. She allegedly told them she uses heroin, later denying that to police.

But two days later, a “concerned citizen” called police, saying Polino used heroin that morning.

“If there is a parent or adult that puts a vulnerable young person at risk, you’ll be held accountable as well,” said Elicker.

Polino is out on a $250,000 bond. She is due back in court in November.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.