Kent ISD taking over; looking for organizations to help kids impacted by ELNC closure

By Chris Bovia

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXMI) — The Kent Intermediate School District and First Steps Kent are working to ensure kids impacted by the abrupt closure of the Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative (ELNC) have access to the education parents expected.

“We share in the sadness and disappointment many people across the community feel right now,” says Ron Koehler, superintendent of Kent ISD. “Our priority is making sure young children have access to the quality early education they need and deserve and are not negatively impacted by this situation.”

“Children’s brains develop rapidly in the earliest years of life, building the foundation for future success,” explains Jennifer Headley-Nordman, president of First Steps Kent. “We are fully committed to ensuring there is no loss of support to children and families in our community during this critical time of learning and development.”

Kent ISD is taking over the contracts held by ELNC at four preschools with state-funded programs. Children in those Great Start Readiness Program classrooms will continue as normal.

They are currently looking for organizations that will be able to absorb other ELNC services.

