Iowa high school football teams raise over $80,000 for family of fallen Algona police officer

Published 11:07 AM

    ALGONA, Iowa (KCCI) — Schools across Iowa raised money last week for the family of slain Algona police officer Kevin Cram.

Athletic boosters at several schools around Algona donated $10 for every touchdown scored. Combined, they raised more than $80,000. Every penny goes toward the officer’s family.

This week is Algona High School’s homecoming. The Algona Booster Club is taking donations at Thursday’s volleyball game, Friday’s football game and the Senior Night football game on Oct. 20.

