Firefighters pull construction worker from fallen trench box in Hartford

By Rob Polansky

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A construction worker was rescued from a trench box that shifted and fell at a site in Hartford on Friday morning.

Hartford firefighters said they were called to 205 Retreat Ave. for the report of an injured worker at a road construction site.

“Contractors on site had already lifted the box off the injured worker prior to fire department arrival,” said District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr., Hartford Fire Department.

Medical personnel assessed and provided pain management in the trench before the worker was removed.

“Hartford firefighters extricated the injured party and worked with EMS to package the patient for transport,” Oquendo said.

Firefighters said the patient was responsive and alert when transported to the hospital.

“We don’t know the extent and severity of his injuries at this time,” Oquendo said. “[Occupational Safety and Health Administration] was responding to the scene and handling the investigation.”

