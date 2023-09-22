19-year-old Kenosha resident injured in shooting near 23rd and 55th

By WTMJ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — A 19-year-old Kenosha resident was injured in a shooting in Kenosha Thursday evening, police say.

According to a statement from Kenosha police, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd and 55th.

There officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS brought the victim to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Statement from KPD:

Kenosha Police Department officers responded to the 5500 block of 23rd Ave. at around 10:30pm for a

report of a shooting. Officers located a 19-year-old Kenosha resident with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Evidence was recovered on

scene and the investigation is very active. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Kenosha Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.