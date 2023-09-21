Forest City woman fighting liver failure pleads with lawmakers for Medicaid expansion

By Kimberly King

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The proposed state budget includes the expansion of Medicaid, even though some Republicans had fought to put funding for that program in a separate bill.

Lisa Franklin, who suffers from liver failure and owes tens of thousands in medical debt, said Medicaid expansion is vital to saving her life and the lives of people like her.

The 41-year-old Forest City woman was headed to Raleigh on Wednesday, hoping to tell Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore her story.

“One reason I’m here today is a few weeks ago I watched the news and I saw a man, Anthony, that inspired me to come forward and tell my story and say I need help,” Franklin said. “Without this Medicaid expansion, I can’t, I won’t be able to continue to have the treatment I need to live.”

Franklin, who needs a liver transplant, said she and others thought it was important to share their stories in the eleventh hour and urge state lawmakers to expand Medicaid sooner rather than later.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.