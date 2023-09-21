Chicago area district closes schools after expelled student attacked staff member

By TODD FEURER

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Round Lake Area Schools District 116 closed all of its schools on Thursday, after a high school student attacked a member of the staff, apparently because he was upset about being expelled.

Police said, around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to Round Lake High School for a disturbance involving a student and a staff member.

By the time officers arrived, the student had fled the scene after he “committed a felonious battery” against a member of the staff after he’d been expelled from the school.

Police were not able to find the student that day, but he later was found at his home on Wednesday evening, where he was arrested and taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center to face charges.

“The situation involved one student who was apparently upset at being expelled from school,” police said in a news release.

While police said they believe there is no threat to the school, District 116 issued an emergency school closure for all schools in the district on Thursday, citing “an ongoing safety incident” involving a student.

“An incident involving one of our high school students is considered to be high risk at this time,” Superintendent Donn Mendoza said in a letter to parents Wednesday night.

District 116 was working with police to create a safety plan for students in Round Lake to return on Friday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.