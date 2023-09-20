Water heater issue caused Blue Springs house explosion, investigators say

By HEIDI SCHMIDT

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KCTV) — State investigators say gas leaking from a water heater caused a house explosion in Blue Springs last week.

Three people were injured in the accident at the home near E Pink Hill Road and NE Jellison Road.

A spokesperson for the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office said investigators determined the homeowners installed a new water heater in the days before Friday’s explosion.

According to investigators, the homeowners started smelling gas in the basement of the home on Wednesday. Inspectors said the homeowners called Ferrellgas Company to report the possible gas leak Friday.

A Ferrellgas employee responded to the call and was at the house when it exploded Friday afternoon.

We commend the fast response of first responders to this incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to those injured and their families. … Ferrellgas pledges its full support to those conducting this investigation. — Ferrelgas Statement

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirms it opened an investigation into the house explosion. It has six months to complete its inquiry.

The house was significantly damaged in the explosion and may need to be demolished, investigators said Friday. No other homes in the area were impacted.

