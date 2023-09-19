Westport resident followed home, has Aston Martin carjacked

By ZOE STROTHERS, ROB POLANSKY, DYLAN FEARON

Click here for updates on this story

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Westport man had his Aston Martin carjacked from inside his garage over the weekend.

Police said they responded to a residence on Bayberry Lane at 3:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a burglary and carjacking.

The victim told police he had returned home when two suspects entered his garage.

“In this day in age, you have to be aware of your surroundings,” said retired Connecticut State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance, Channel 3′s law enforcement analyst. :I don’t care if you go to a mall parking lot, supermarket parking, [or] your own driveway or garage. People don’t use their rear view mirrors. You should be looking at your rear view and in front of you constantly, and just be aware of your surroundings.”

Westport police said said the suspects assaulted and forcibly removed the victim from the blue Aston Martin. They released surveillance video on Monday.

“It is believed that the suspects arrived at the residence in a dark blue BMW, as this vehicle was seen fleeing with the stolen vehicle,” police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but declined medical attention.

The blue Aston Martin and dark blue BMW were reported to be last seen traveling north on Route 8.

Police believed the victim was targeted and followed back to their residence.

The Aston Martin had not been recovered and there were no arrests as of Monday at noon.

The dark blue BMW that was involved was later reported stolen from Norwalk.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau has been investigating the case. Anyone with information was asked to contact it at 203-341-6080.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.