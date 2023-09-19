UAW plans to strike more plants if there aren’t better offers by Friday

By WXYZ Staff

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The clock is resetting for the United Auto Workers union and a new deadline for contract negotiations with the Big Three automakers has been set.

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke on Monday and set a new deadline of Friday to reach a deal before expanding the strike.

Currently, workers are striking at three plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri as part of what Fain called the “Stand Up Strike” strategy which targeted specific plants.

We’re now learning thousands more could soon join picket lines after Fain announced a new deadline for automakers. Fain says if there are not better deals on the table by this Friday at noon, the union will call on other locals to walk off the job.

Fain is vowing to make sure members, whether laid off or called to strike, will be taken care of with strike pay.

“Our members are going to be taken care of no matter what happens, we’ll take care of them, they have our back, we have their back”

UAW workers we’ve talked to have said they’re prepared to strike for as long as it takes after the contract expired at midnight last Friday.

“Me personally, I’ve been ready since 2007, so I’m definitely ready to do this,” Brian Keller, a Stellantis UAW member, said.

Monday night our cameras were there as autoworkers blocked each entrance at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne: one of three plants across three states targeted in the UAW strike.

While Keller says his plant is not on strike, he wanted to show up to support his fellow UAW members.

“I figured well after work I’ll come down here and support my union brothers and sisters because we’re all fighting for the same cause,” he said.

The strike only in its fifth day has already resulted in the layoffs of hundreds of workers like Halle Heinz.

“We were not getting paid at first until Sunday came along, we had a meeting and were able to come out here and start helping out like we were supposed to,” she said.

Workers say they’re ready for whatever comes next.

“It’s about change, it’s about equality,” Keller said.

It’s unclear which plants may be added next.

