3 arrested in armed robbery of French bulldog in San Jose

By Web Staff

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — Police in San Jose announced Monday the arrests of three people who allegedly stole a French bulldog during an armed robbery earlier this year.

According to officers, the victim was robbed along the 2000 block of Southwest Expressway on the night of June 22. The suspects took the dog along with the victim’s personal property at gunpoint, before fleeing the scene.

During the investigation, an “extensive canvass” of the area was conducted to locate surveillance footage and witnesses. Police said surveillance footage from a resident led to the identification of all three suspects.

On September 7, police arrested the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Alyssa Castro of San Jose, 21-year-old Isaac Ortiz of Milpitas and 20-year-old Jesse Saavedra of Milpitas.

As police searched the suspects’ homes and vehicles, the French bulldog was found uninjured. Officers also found firearms, one of which was a privately made “ghost gun,” along with ammunition.

Police said Monday that the dog has been reunited with the owner.

“The San José Police Department would like to thank members of the public that provided video surveillance and came forward as witnesses,” police said in a statement, encouraging residents to register their security cameras with the SJCAM program.

Anyone with additional information is asked to reach Detective Mendoza of the department’s Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.

