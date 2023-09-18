Heartwarming reunion of cat found in Lahaina rubble and its owner

By Diane Ako

KAHULUI, MAUI (KITV) — A heartwarming reunion between a cat and its owner, and a message from animal shelters and rescuers to get your pet microchipped with a national chip company.

This is the moment Pearl and her people were reunited. Owner Angelica Almogela is shocked to get her cat back, because this indoor-only kitty ran away from home in Kahului almost a year ago.

Almogela filed a missing pet report with Maui Humane Society, and after the cat didn’t turn up, she mourned, and got a tattoo in her honor.

After the Lahaina fire, a rescuer found Pearl walking out of a burned house and took her to Kitty Charm Farm. It’s a mystery how Pearl got to Lahaina, which is 28 miles away from Kahului.

It took the Kitty Charm Farm three weeks to track down Pearl’s humans. The cat used up some of her nine lives but she looks no worse for the wear. And finally, after 10 months, Pearl is back home.

Kitty Charm Farm continues to rescue and care for cats from the fire zone. To support its year-round efforts, donate at gofund.me/efe9615a.

