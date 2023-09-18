Family says flight attendant on Boston-bound plane recorded teen with bathroom hidden camera

By KATRINA KINCADE

BOSTON (WBZ) — A family is speaking out after they say their young daughter was filmed in a plane’s bathroom on a flight to Boston.

The family says a male flight attendant told their 14-year-old daughter to use the bathroom in first class, even though she was seated in coach on their flight from Charlotte to Boston.

They allege that the flight attendant had gone into that bathroom right before she did.

The family’s attorney sent WBZ-TV a photo that appears to show a sticker that reads “seat broken” with what appears to be a phone camera hidden underneath.

The girl noticed the phone while using the bathroom and took a picture of it.

They say the flight attendant went back into the bathroom right after she left.

According to the family’s attorney, airline representatives confirmed that only the crew would have access to the stickers used to hold the phone in that photo.

In a statement the family’s attorney said “It is shocking that a sexual predator could brazenly prey on a minor while she used the bathroom on a flight. This outrageous act must never occur again.”

Police have not arrested anyone. Massachusetts State Police and the FBI are investigating the incident.

