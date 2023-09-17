One person in custody after K-9 assists in larceny, drug investigation

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man is in custody, facing several charges after a K-9 assisted in a recent investigation.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Austin Holland was investigating a report of larceny on Sept. 8 by an employee in the Cashiers area.

During his investigation he came in contact with Maverick Bruce Hernandez, who was identified as the suspect in the larceny.

Deputy Holland deployed his K-9 named Ares around Hernandez’s vehicle. An online post from the sheriff’s office says, “K-9 Ares alerted on the vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle found approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, stolen property and a firearm.”

Hernandez was charged with possession with intent to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.