Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from school: Police

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Two brothers are missing and police believe they were kidnapped Friday in Vancouver by their mother who does not have guardianship of the boys, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

According to police, 40-year-old Angelina Hinson is the mother of 7-year-old Dexter and 15-year-old Braxton. As of September, legal custody of both was awarded to their father. A protection order also prohibits Hinson from contacting her children.

Police said they think Hinson and her romantic partner, 39-year-old Joel Long, abducted the boys from outside their school. The children are not in direct danger, but police are asking for help to find them.

Anyone with information about where Braxton and Dexter may be is asked to contact Det. Jason Nicholson (Jason.nicholson@cityofvancouver.us) or Sgt. Julie Ballou (Julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us).

Possible vehicles:

Chevy Sonic, WA plate BXZ0985. Dark gray Hyundai Elantra with dealer temporary plates.

Angelina June Hinson:

White woman with brown, bleached blond hair. About 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 170 pounds.

Joel Matthew Long:

White man with brown hair and blue eyes. About 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 180 pounds.

Dexter:

White boy with brown hair and green eyes. About 4-feet, 6-inches tall. Last seen wearing clothes pictured.

Braxton:

White teenager with brown hair and eyes. About 5-feet, 4-inches tall. Last seen wearing clothes pictured.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.