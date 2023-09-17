MSP chopper assists in boater rescue

By Hannah Mose

PINCONNING, Michigan (WNEM) — Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City troopers were assisted by MSP Aviation to locate two missing boaters on Thursday.

On Thursday, Sept. 14 about 8 p.m., MSP troopers were dispatched to locate two Pinconning residents who had gone missing on Lake Huron near Pinconning, MSP said.

Trooper 3, an MSP helicopter, was able to locate the residents, who were stranded in the lake on their disabled boat, MSP said, adding the boaters were cold but uninjured.

MSP said Trooper 3 was able to guide the U.S. Coast Guard to the disabled boat. The Coast Guard then transported the residents back to shore, and they were taken home by MSP troopers.

