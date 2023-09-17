BAFB plane loses door; plane lands safely

By KTBS Staff

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Barksdale Air Force Base aircraft lost a door while in flight Friday afternoon but landed safely at the base, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

The plane’s door fell into a driveway in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, which is east of Benton.

There were no injuries on the ground or property damage, Bossier sheriff’s Lt. Matt Gaydos said.

The plane made it back to the base without incident, and crewmen were able to recover the door while determining there was no danger to residents in the area.

Gaydos did not know what type of aircraft lost the door.

