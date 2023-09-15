Suspect in custody after stealing ambulance, leading officers on 2-county chase

By Janice Limon

Click here for updates on this story

UNION COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A suspect is in custody after stealing an ambulance from a South Carolina hospital and leading officers on a chase that spanned two counties, officials said Thursday.

The ambulance was stolen from Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus, hospital officials said.

Spartanburg County dispatchers said they got the call about the stolen ambulance just after 12:15 p.m.

A chased started and went through the city limits of Spartanburg, where a city officer’s car was struck, Lt. Kevin Bobo, with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pursuit went into Union County where deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed stop sticks, and the chase came to a conclusion at Whitmire Highway and 176, Bobo said.

No Spartanburg County deputies were injured and none of the patrol vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

We are told a suspect is in custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.