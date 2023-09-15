Research shows some people living near Nebraska plant still being contaminated

By Jessica Perez

MEAD, Nebraska (KETV) — New research from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health shows continuous contamination for some people living near the AltEn plant in Mead.

The AltEn Health Study Group conducted two rounds of urine testing on people living in Saunders County near the plant and found detectable levels of neonicotinoids both times.

The Associate Dean of the College of Public Health Dr. Eleanor Rogan said these compounds only stay in the human body a few days, meaning the study indicates contamination is still happening.

“Neonicotinoids are very water soluble, so they don’t hang around in you,” Rogan said.

The compounds present include N-Desmethyl-Acetamiprid, Clothianidin, Imidacloprid, and 5-Hydroxy-Imidacloprid.

In 2022, 21 people gave urine samples. Results of that round of testing showed seven out of the 21 people tested had detectable levels of the neurotoxins. Four people showed high levels.

In 2023, another group of 21 people, including 12 of the people tested in the first round, gave urine samples. Again, about seven people had detectable levels.

“My best guess, some of them might live closer to the AltEn site than others,” Rogan said.

Rogan said contamination has decreased since the closure of the plant, but it could still be coming from a number of sources like water, dust in the air or the piles of wet cake still sitting at the plant.

The next step is testing buildings for the compounds, if a source is found, recommendations can be made to limit contamination.

For instance, if its coming from the air, Rogan said people can put filters on their furnaces to decrease exposure. If its coming from the water, she recommends getting a water filter.

Rogan said they’ve also gotten approval to test children living near the site for the presence of neonicotinoids now.

She said some parents have expressed wanting to test their kids.

As far as the health effects of these neurotoxins, nobody really knows.

Rogan said while they’ve been associated with everything from diabetes to autism, there are limited studies. She also said association doesn’t mean causation.

“No one has done the kind of study that would be needed to be able to say oh this level of exposure might long term, might lead you to some kind of long term health effects,” Rogan said.

She said to study those effects would take years and millions of dollars. Something UNMC isn’t in the position to do.

In this case, she said the only effects she’s aware of are minor respiratory issues.

Rogan said the college is asking for funding to create a health registry. It would allow people to report their health effects so data could be collected.

As far as the wet cake, the removal pilot program starts in a couple weeks.

Newfields, the group working on the AltEn clean up, said the removal process should start by September 25.

Bill Butler, partner and engineer with Newfields said creating a plan to dispose of the material took some time because of the wet cake’s properties.

“To make sure its safe and in the best interest of the community,” Butler said.

It will be taken to the Pheasant Point Landfill near Bennington, with a series of steps to make sure the removal from the site is safe.

The landfill previously told KETV News Watch 7, ground water and air quality will be continuously monitored.

