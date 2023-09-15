Missouri hospital introduces robotic employees

By Morgan Mobley

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — St. Luke’s is launching a pilot program that’s the first of its kind in the region involving delivery robots – meet Moxi!

Moxi helps keep nurses at the bedside more, caring for patients, saving up to 30 percent of bedside caregivers time by fetching medications, supplies and more.

“It’s really innovative. I think we’re doing a great job of leveraging technology to help assist nursing, being able to take a little off the plate to focus on what we do best which is patient care,” says Kevin Turner, St. Luke’s nurse manager.

In just the first 20 days operating at St. Luke’s Hospital, Moxi saved over 315 hours, delivered and retrieved more than 500 pharmaceuticals and other supplies.

“They will send their request down to us, we will fill it then we will call for Moxi to deliver to the units,” says Liz Litteral, central supply specialist at St. Luke’s.

This is the first hospital in Missouri and Kansas to tap into this technology.

“We’re looking forward to being able to expand the reach of what Moxi’s doing,” says Chuck Welch, St. Luke’s Nurse Manager.

Funded by the St. Luke’s foundation, there are two new robotic team members, with the goal of adding two more.

