Man shot and paralyzed gets baptized at medical center

By Karin Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Brendan Daugherty’s new life looks a lot different from where he was before.

The Drake Center is now his home.

He’s surrounded by medical equipment and an uncertainty of the future.

While in a hospital bed, he met Reuben Edwards.

“I came in, and I said, ‘What’s up B,’ and he immediately took to me. I think the next week, I came in to cut his hair,” Edwards said.

The two men shared life’s stories. 31-year-old Daugherty was living a life that seemed destined for self-destruction.

“I was depressed. I was on a lot of drugs,” Daugherty said. “I lost everything, and I hated God.”

Last summer, life got even worse when he was shot in the head and neck in Corryville.

“I’ve been paralyzed ever since,” Daugherty said.

Now, in a battle against his own body, Daugherty needs a ventilator to breathe.

Meanwhile, Edwards, who recently started distributing medical equipment and was cutting hair and ministering on the side, started to find his purpose.

“As soon as I humbled myself, I started seeing doors open. Nurses were asking to pray for this person and that patient and pray for them,” Edwards said.

He immediately knew Daugherty needed more than prayer when asked to be baptized.

“I said, ‘Man, all Brendan needs is someone to get him to the water,'” Edwards said.

Edwards decided to be that someone.

It took a village and fighting forces that were against them, but last month, staff at Drake came together, moved Daugherty onto a lift sling and lowered him into the shower where they had built a pool.

“We now baptize you in the name of Jesus Christ,” Edwards can be heard saying in the video of the baptism that was shared with WLWT.

“Making history right here,” a staff member said.

Daugherty was the first patient at Drake who was on a ventilator to be baptized there.

“In Jesus name, amen,” Edwards said.

It was a celebratory moment.

“It was beautiful. It was beautiful,” Daugherty said.

Life changing.

“That showed me that it’s OK to try to live again,” Daugherty said.

Life is easier now having faith and the realization that human connection — whether it’s a friend wiping away tears, a grandmother’s gentle touch, a hand to hold or a newfound friendship — can lead to a spiritual awakening.

“What started as a haircut got me a brother and faith,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty has already overcome many odds. He wasn’t supposed to talk after the shooting, but he is.

He now wants to use his voice to make sure other patients — especially ones who can’t speak — have a voice.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.