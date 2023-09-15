How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Workers across the Las Vegas Strip have a burning question as Formula 1 is just around the corner: how will 100,000 employees get to work daily, and thousands more get around the Strip?

Both Clark County officials and race officials say solid plans are forthcoming as closures on Las Vegas Boulevard and surrounding streets are imminent during the week of the November 16 to 18 race. The chorus of workers asking questions grows louder as construction wraps up, and employees across the Resorts Corridor hope to plan their commute.

“We are working very closely with the resort partners and businesses that will be impacted by the road closures on parking plans. Specifics around employee parking plans will be shared directly by employer in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for Formula 1 told FOX5 via email.

Some broad points to note, per race officials (to FOX5 and Clark County Commission):

º Most of the sidewalks will be open to the public and accessible to Strip workers and tourists

º Alternative pedestrian routes will be provided for the areas that will not be accessible

º Employee parking plans will be shared directly by the employer

º Options to get to work may include a shuttle, remote parking or monorail

º Workers inside the circuit may need the monorail if they park off-site

º Off-site parking options could include the Las Vegas Convention Center parking

Here are Monorail operations during the race, per F1:

º The monorail will run for 24 hours during this timeframe: Thursday, November 16 at 7 a.m. to Monday, November 21 at 3 a.m.

º Anyone can take the monorail

º F1 attendees will be using the monorail

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick has been pressing for answers, as more workers ask for a plan. “I represent a lot of vendors that live in my district that have to navigate the Strip for their day to day jobs. So I’ve been hearing about this since about June– which is why I’ve been bringing it up so often,” Kirkpatrick said. “The workers have to be our number one priority. We need our workers to be able to show up on time, to show up and provide that customer experience,” she said.

In the last Clark County Commission meeting, Kirkpatrick noted access concerns to Formula 1: what can be done to prevent workers from walking miles to work, especially those who are less mobile and not used to walking.

Kirkpatrick meets with race officials, properties, the Culinary Union and county officials weekly to discuss solutions. She said solid plans could be forthcoming in a week. “I think they’re making real progress. I think that in each day, the timeline gets a little bit tighter for them,” she said.

Kirkpatrick has asked F1 to provide updates at every County Commission meeting going forward.

RTC is also looking for bus solutions to aid workers and tourists, similar to options for fans during game days for the Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights to arenas, she said.

