Couple scrambles to find new wedding venue amid Hurricane Lee

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Bride Rita Clarke’s plan to say “I do” on a Manomet Bluffs beach in Plymouth, Massachusetts, turned into an “I don’t.”

“I didn’t want anybody to feel unsafe coming to the party,” Clarke said.

As Hurricane Lee moves north, couple Rita and Craig scramble to find an indoor venue two days before the wedding.

“I was trying to work during my work day and I was working on this and it was just chaos,” Clarke said. “At about two, everything kind of came together,” Clarke said.

Despite the hiccup caused by Hurricane Lee, Clarke is ready to say, “I do.”

“Everybody we love, all our family and friends, in one place,” Clarke said. “It’s just it’s such a special moment.”

