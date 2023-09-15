Baltimore grandmother sentenced for 9-year-old shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

By ALEX GLAZE

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore grandmother was sentenced to four years in prison for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Aug. 6, 2022.

April Gaskins, 55, was convicted on charges of Reckless Endangerment and Firearm Access by a Minor.

In court, a judge called Gaskins’ actions “reckless, cavalier and careless.”

Gaskins was crying, with her head in her hands, for much of Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

Last August, Gaskins’ 9-year-old grandson was showing off a gun to a group of children when a single shot was fired, hitting Strawder in the head. She was later pronounced dead.

Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old boy can’t face criminal charges because of his age. But the shooting prompted outrage from the victim’s family and calls for adults to be held accountable for allowing children access to deadly weapons.

The handgun used in the shooting was registered to Gaskins. She told investigators that the handgun was her personal weapon and she stored it on the floor of her bedroom closet.

During the sentencing hearing, there were a number of emotional impact statements from Strawder’s family members.

“She was not only my sister, but she was my best friend,” said Aleah Strawder, NyKayla’s sister. “If I was the one who died, she would have been there for me and did the same thing. She was everything for me and my siblings.”

In the courtroom, Gaskins fought through tears as she spoke to Strawder’s family.

“That innocent, poor little girl. I can’t imagine,” Gaskins said. “I’m a mom too. I can’t imagine what you guys are going through.”

“We are not satisfied, but we understand,” said Dr. Daniel Jarvis, NyKayla’s great-uncle. “The only satisfaction would be if NyKayla was here.”

Gaskins’ attorney says he is upset with the four-year sentence and called it outrageous.

“You’re dealing with a 55-year-old woman who has had no prior incidents, no prior interactions with the police department, no convictions, nothing,” attorney Brandon Mead said.

Gaskins’ attorney says there will be an appeal filed on her behalf and a motion to modify the sentence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.