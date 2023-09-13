Soccer ball-sized mushroom found in backyard

By Jessica Kisluk

Click here for updates on this story

LONDONDERRY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A mushroom the size of a soccer ball was found in a Londonderry backyard amid a “banner year” for the fungus.

University of New Hampshire home horticulture program manager Sean O’Brien said the giant brown ball of fungus found in the backyard could be a giant puffball mushroom, or Calvatia gigantea.

The inside of the mushroom is dense, spongy and bright white. They appear on the ground in the fall in the Northeast, according to Penn State Extension.

The giant puffball mushroom is edible, but only while it is young and pure white. O’Brien said there are look-alike mushrooms that are not edible.

O’Brien emphasizes wild mushrooms should only ever be eaten after being confirmed in person by an expert.

The largest giant puffball mushroom recorded was more than 8 feet in diameter and weighed 48 pounds, according to Penn State Extension.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.