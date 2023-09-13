Shop hopes to get back prized guitar after smash-and-grab theft caught on camera

By Debbie Worthen

OGDEN, Utah (KSL) — A smash and grab crime in Ogden over the weekend has a long-time tattoo shop asking for help. Legacy Tattoo sits on historic 25th Street in Ogden.

The street is known for its night life. In fact, Sarah Arave, the manager at Legacy, said they’ve worried about their large display windows along 25th, mainly thinking they could get broken by rowdy partiers. She never imagined, a thief would steal from them.

But that’s what happened, and it’s all caught on surveillance video.

The thief’s crime was quick. In just a few seconds, the video shows him running toward the shop, then leaving with a guitar.

Turns out, that custom guitar was the prize of one of the tattoo artists and everyone at the shop wants it back. They say they feel more like family than co-workers. That’s what makes the crime feel that much worse.

“We all really love each other and we take pride in Legacy,” Arave said. She says he knows it sounds cliché, be they are close bunch and when you hurt one of them, they all feel it.

While she admits the monetary value of the guitar is likely minimal, it’s sentimental and they want people to be on the lookout for it. She says it’s hard to miss.

If you recognize the man, or know where the guitar is, your urged to call Ogden Police.

