Police, FBI investigating hoax calls at airport, schools & businesses

By Caleb Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are working together to investigate several false threats made throughout the city recently.

Recent hoax calls were made against the Nashville International Airport, a police precinct, the Hard Rock Cafe downtown, the AT&T building, and two Metro schools, police said. The two schools that received threats were MLK Jr. High School and Hunter’s Lane High School.

Police believe these phone call threats are coming from somewhere outside of the state. Hundreds of similar threats in other U.S. cities have been made recently as well.

“The MNPD continues to take all threats of harm seriously and is taking appropriate action in the midst of the hoax calls that have been received since late last week,” MNPD said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.