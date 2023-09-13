Officer saves 1-year-old’s life after child stopped breathing

By Nick Beres

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WTVF) — Dramatic body cam video shows a Murfreesboro police officer saving an infant’s life after the child stopped breathing.

The child’s parents were calling 911 in a panic as they drove their child to the hospital when they stopped for the officer to provide emergency aid.

Little Zaire Brown was not breathing at that moment. His father handed him to officer Robert Baer who immediately began performing CPR right there on his squad car on the shoulder of Bradyville Pike.

Officer Baer did manage to get the child breathing again and stabilized him until paramedics arrived.

Zaire recovered at the hospital and a few days later had a chance with mother to meet and thank Officer Baer for saving his life!

