Former sheriff’s deputy faces charges for what he did in front of child, warrants say

By Janice Limon

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A former Greenville, South Carolina, sheriff’s deputy, who also previously worked for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, faces charges for what he did in front of a child, officials say.

Renée Wunderlich, with the State Law Enforcement Division, said Sean Joseph Egan, 27, of Taylors, was arrested Monday and booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.

According to warrants, Egan gave obscene material to and exposed himself to a child.

The incidents took place at a Ware Shoals address in Abbeville County, warrants said.

Wunderlich said Egan faces two counts each of disseminating obscene material to a minor and unlawfully placing a child at risk.

Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said Egan joined the sheriff’s office in January after he was certified and formerly employed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The photo above was published on the Highway Patrol website on Dec. 14, 2017.

Flood said Egan was still in his probationary period when Sheriff Hobart Lewis was informed by SLED that they were conducting an active investigation into Egan.

Egan was then placed on administrative leave and then later fired for conduct unbecoming in March, Flood said.

Flood released this statement:

“The GCSO is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and transparency in our ranks. We hold our employees to these standards without exception, and any conduct that falls short of these expectations will be addressed swiftly and decisively as in this case.”

The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

