College football player dies after practice, school officials confirm

By Jonathan Ayestas and Michelle Bandur

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento City College football player who died Monday following practice has been identified as Justin McAllister.

The River Delta Unified School District’s superintendent confirmed that McAllister was a graduate of Delta High School in 2022, saying he was a beloved student there.

“Our hearts are breaking, and he will be deeply missed,” Wright said, calling McAllister a great student leader and athlete when he attended Delta High School.

A spokesperson with Sacramento City College said the cause of death is not known.

“We at Sacramento City College and the Los Rios Community College District simply cannot imagine the pain that this young man’s family and loved ones are dealing with right now,” the college said in a statement. “All of our thoughts are with them at this time of unthinkable grief.”

On-campus grief counselors will be available on Tuesday for students and teammates, the college said.

Delta High School also brought in grief counselors for their staff and students.

“It’s devastating. We have a number of kids out today and teachers having a hard time going through the day,” said Craig Cornelson, principal.

McAllister, 19, left an impact on Delta High community. While in school, he excelled at three sports: football, basketball and baseball.

“He performed at the highest level and took it very seriously and did it with a big heart,” said Cornelson.

Cornelson said the quote McAllister left for his classmates in his senior yearbook has even deeper meaning following his death.

He wrote, “It goes by fast.”

“It helps us reflect on what’s important,” said Cornelson. ” I was telling a kid this morning, ‘You got to make the most of what you have, the most of your time because nothing’s guaranteed,” he said. “You have to put your best foot forward.”

McAllister’s teammates and coaches decided to hold a closed practice Tuesday. Athletic Director Steve Hanson said they also decided to play their home game Saturday against Chabot College in memory of McAllister.

