Body recovered after employee falls into quarry

By Matthew Keck

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — Indiana officials have found an employee in Crawford County after the dump truck he was using fell into a quarry pit.

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources says that emergency officials were dispatched around 2 p.m. on Tuesday to a rock quarry at Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc. in Crawford County.

Officials said that an employee was operating a dump truck weighing several tons near the edge of the pit when it fell several hundred feet into the water.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said they had recovered the man’s body, and it has been turned over to the coroner’s office. The dump truck is still in the water.

Mulzer employees had created a temporary path that allowed local conservation officers to access the water by boat.

The DNR said they were able to locate the truck by using sonar images.

They will be deploying a remote-operated vehicle submersible on Wednesday that is equipped with a camera and sonar to assess the vehicle.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Crawford County Emergency Management Agency, Leavenworth Fire Department, and Indiana State Police are all working on the case.

