Authorities identify armed man shot, killed by police on DOCO parking garage roof

By Melanie Wingo, Daniel Macht, Brittany Hope and Emily Eres

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — An overnight standoff involving a man with a gun on the roof of a parking garage in downtown Sacramento came to an end early Tuesday after officers shot and killed the man, police said.

The man was identified Wednesday as 36-year-old Cleavon Donnell Miles.

Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Carlos Martinez said Miles was shot after pointing a gun at officers. Police have also claimed Miles fired his gun but have not specified when or how many shots were fired.

Martinez said officers attempted to provide medical aid after the shooting, but Miles died at the scene, the DOCO garage on Third Street across from Macy’s.

Police said the standoff began around 1 a.m. after they got a call about a man armed with a gun at the DOCO area parking garage who was pointing it at security guards.

Miles then made his way to the top of the garage, and KCRA’s crews saw him waving the weapon around 2:30 a.m. and appearing distraught.

A SWAT team and drones were called in to assist as police negotiated with Miles and tried to talk him down from the ledge. The man did not follow orders to put the gun down, police said.

Somewhere between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. one of our photographers said that he heard a loud sound, but it was not clear what that was.

Police said a SWAT officer fired the shot that hit and killed the man shortly after 5 a.m. It’s not clear where he was struck. Police set up a white tent over the shooting area during their investigation.

Questions about the police response

KCRA 3 has asked police why they decided to use lethal force and why at the particular moment that it happened.

Martinez initially said that Miles had fired off “several rounds” during negotiations.

“I don’t know if he was shooting at individuals or not,” Martinez said.

Our crews on the ground did not see or hear multiple rounds fired during the time they were on the scene. A person who stayed overnight at a nearby hotel also said they only heard one shot, around 5 a.m.

A press release issued by the department Tuesday at 4:29 p.m. backed away from using the phrase “several rounds,” saying instead that “officers saw the individual fire the gun.”

Shooting investigation closes parking garage for hours

Luis Ramirez and David Masuda were working the Jonas Brothers concert at Golden 1 Center on Monday night and, along with several other workers, were delayed from traveling home because the parking garage had remained closed all morning.

Masuda said his car was on the top floor of the garage.

“They told us there was an active shooter in the parking garage and we had to stay in a secluded area,” Ramirez said. “Eventually, we heard a gunshot.”

The parking lot has since reopened along with Third and L streets, which were closed to traffic during the standoff and shooting investigation.

