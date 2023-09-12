School district seeks restraining order to stop teacher ‘sickouts’

By C.C. McCandless

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Clark County School District announced that it submitted an emergency motion on Monday, seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop recent teacher “sickouts.”

The CCSD release categorized the recent call-ins as “a strike by licensed educators represented by CCEA.”

“The actions of licensed educators have forced the closure of three CCSD schools and severely disrupted the operations of two additional schools through a targeted and coordinated rolling-sickout strike,” the CCSD statement stated.

The district said that it decided to file the motion “due to the escalating nature of the rolling sickouts that have been reported starting September 1, as there is no indication that they will cease without court intervention and injunctive relief.”

CCEA has repeatedly denied that the mass absences constituted a coordinated work action.

“We have no knowledge of what you’re inquiring about,” said Keenan Korth with CCEA last week. “Nor is what you are describing associated in any way with CCEA actions now or in the future.”

Classes were canceled at Gibson Elementary School in Henderson on September 5 due to an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers being absent from school. Monaco Middle School near Nellis AFB also made a statement about classes being impacted by teacher call-ins on September 6. Southeast Career and Technical Academy had “an unexpected number of licensed staff absent from school” on September 1.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.