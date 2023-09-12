Man accused of stealing cake and eating it, too

By Pat Reavy

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL) — A man accused of burglarizing a bank and also taking a piece of cake and eating it too, was arrested in Taylorsville on Sunday.

The investigation began when police were called to the Mountain America Credit Union, 2627 W. 4700 South, where it was reported someone had broken in after hours, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers surrounded the building as a 26-year-old man went through money drawers, the affidavit states.

“A short time later the male came out the west side door from the bank. The suspect was carrying five bundles of cash,” according to police.

When stopped and questioned by police, the man allegedly said he was a customer at the bank.

“I asked if he knew that the business was closed with no tellers to help him,” an officer wrote in the affidavit. “He said he was aware so he helped himself.”

Police also recognized the man from surveillance cameras as being the same person who broke into a KFC, 4761 South 4015 West, about the same time as the bank burglary, according to the affidavit.

“The suspect entered the business of KFC using a rock and grabbed a chocolate cake from the front counter and began eating it at the table. The suspect finished the cake and walked to the office and took the iPad from the store,” the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit. “I asked Reyes about the cake he took (and) he said ‘the cake was very good.'”

The man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.

