Inmate charged after being released under wrong identity

By Rebecca Smith

SURRY COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — An inmate was captured after he was mistakenly released from a Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

On Sept. 8 at around 8:20 p.m., a staff member at the detention center released an inmate under the wrong identity.

Jason Anthony Martin, 43, of Elkin, used the identity of another inmate, resulting in the release of the wrong person.

Martin was gone from the facility for approximately an hour and a half.

Martin was charged with one count of escape, one count of identity theft, and one count of larceny.

He received a secured bond of $20,000 for the new charges. He was being held for three probation violations.

Martin’s next court date is Sept. 13.

