Family says dog was poisoned with antifreeze

By Kim Passoth

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Henderson family says someone poisoned their dog with antifreeze. Lizzy died a week and a half ago, but now toxicology testing has come back confirming the pet was poisoned in the Weston Hills neighborhood.

“We got Lizzy when she was 7 months old,” explained Nick Diaz. The Diaz family is devastated at the sudden loss of their seemingly healthy beloved 4-year-old German Shepherd. Lizzy passed away August 31, 2023.

“She went on trips, camping, hunting, she did everything with us… trained her myself. She was like a kid you know,” shared Diaz. The retired marine told FOX5 Lizzy was also a comfort animal for him after his time in the service.

“She helped me through a lot of things,” Diaz revealed. One morning, Lizzy stopped breathing and Diaz rushed her to the vet.

“We didn’t suspect poisoning at all until we got the toxicology report back,” Diaz stated. That report found antifreeze toxicosis as the suspected cause of Lizzy’s death.

“They found ethylene glycol and so Animal Poison Control reached out to us and told us that they were extremely concerned that they think that somebody poisoned our dog,” Diaz recounted. The family thinks Lizzy went out her dog door and ate something laced with the poison tossed into their yard.

“The antifreeze specifically is almost like sugary tasting,” Diaz was told. The family is now worried about their other dog and the dogs in the neighborhood.

“I have to literally walk every inch of my backyard to ensure my dog’s safety,” Diaz said.

The family did file a report with police. If anyone has any information or video footage that can help catch the person responsible, contact Henderson Police Department.

On the other side of the Valley, a $35,000 reward has been offered in a series of dog poisonings involving 13 dogs in The Lakes neighborhood over the past several years.

