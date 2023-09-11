Flight attendant flies alongside granddaughter as fellow flight attendant

By Caitlin Lilly

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A veteran Las Vegas-based flight attendant had a trip to remember when she got to fly alongside a rookie flight attendant who just so happened to be her granddaughter.

According to Southwest Airlines, Cynthia Heck has been a Las Vegas-based flight attendant for 19 years.

The company said this year, Heck had the opportunity to welcome her granddaughter, Hannah Heck, as a flight attendant with the airline.

Hannah said that her “grandmother’s compassion for serving others is what inspired her to become a flight attendant along with the memories of flying with her growing up,” according to Southwest Airlines.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.