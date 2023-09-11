After girlfriend’s shooting death, suspect tells police the ‘gun just went off’

By Amanda Hara

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is charged with criminal homicide after his girlfriend was found shot in the head at a home on Vista Lane in North Nashville Sunday night.

Brandon Brown, 31, flagged down responding officers and led them to his girlfriend, Danielle Yarlett, and the gun, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers said they found Yarlett on the second floor of the home. She was taken to Skyline Hospital where she died.

During questioning, police said Brown told them the two had been arguing about another woman and that the “gun just went off.”

Brown was booked late Sunday night and charged with criminal homicide. He remains in custody on a $200,000 bond

