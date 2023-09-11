3-year-old boy falls out of third floor window

By Zoe Strothers and Dylan Fearon

NORWICH, Connecticut (WFSB) — Crews responded to a report that a child fell out of a third-floor window in Norwich on Sunday.

Battalion Chief Merchant said the fire department was called to 44 Laurel Hill Ave. at around 3:05 p.m.

A couple of police cars lined Summer Street and faced the backside of the home for hours.

At one point, investigators could be seen opening and closing the third-floor window.

Police said the child fell 20 feet.

The child, a 3-year-old boy, was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich before being moved to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

“These types of calls can be pretty traumatic,” said Lt. Andrew Cooke, Norwich Fire Department.

The child was conscious when the fire department arrived and last listed in stable condition.

“Luckily, the patient was conscious and alert,” Cooke said. “We hope the best for the family of the patient.”

This incident marked the second time this summer that a young boy fell from a high window in Connecticut.

A 2-year-old boy died when he fell from a second story window in Hartford this past July.

That boy’s mother was charged with manslaughter. She was accused of leaving her five children unsupervised in what police called “deplorable” conditions while she went to the store to buy food and diapers.

In Norwich, police have not specified whether an adult was home at the time of the fall, but officers said it appeared to have been an accident.

As the investigation continued, firefighters are urged parents to take precautions to try to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

“Make it locked or make sure there’s at least some kind of barricade close to the window that would prevent a small child from getting through,” Cooke said.

