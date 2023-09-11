13-year-old on bicycle critically injured after being struck by police officer

By Naveen Dhaliwal

SHIRLEY, New York (WCBS) — A community on Long Island is praying for a teenager in critical condition after a crash.

Police say a Suffolk County Police officer hit him Saturday night as the officer was on her way to another call.

The tight-knit community of Shirley came out to pray for Anthony Stinson.

At his home, his mother, Claudia, though exhausted, is getting strength through all the support.

His friends are holding out hope.

“He was really funny, always trying to make us laugh and he cared about everyone,” one friend said. “I’m praying for him, hoping he makes it through and a miracle happens.”

Thirteen-year-old Anthony, his mother’s only child, loves sports and just celebrated his birthday two days ago.

“I’m very proud of Anthony. I’m very proud of his achievements,” his mother said.

He is now fighting for his life after being hit by a police cruiser while on his bike Saturday night. His mother heard the crash from home and ran to the intersection.

“When I found him, I found him about 20 feet from where the impact,” she said.

It was just before 8 p.m., and Anthony was on his way home on Adobe Drive, going across William Floyd Parkway when the unthinkable happened.

In surveillance video, you can hear tires screeching and the crash.

Police say that officer was on her way to a call as she was driving down the parkway with lights and sirens on. Detectives say the officer’s vehicle swerved, trying to avoid hitting Anthony and crashing into three other cars.

“She wasn’t in the vehicle … By the time I went from my front door to her car, she was already out holding him,” witness Johnny Ray said.

Ray lives at the corner. His parked car was hit, and the patrol car rested in his yard.

“These roadway are a mess. Constant accidents on this corner,” Ray said.

Police say the officer had a green light when she went through the intersection, but they are investigating how fast she was going.

