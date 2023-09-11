11 children, adult injured in bus crash

By WJZ Web Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven children, including an infant, and an adult were injured in a crash involving a bus Monday morning in Bel Air, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers responded around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Emmorton Road and Bel Air South for the crash. Police said a KinderCare 15-passenger mini-bus was involved in a collision with a Honda Accord.

Police said ten children were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Center in Bel Air, police said. The driver of the Honda and a 1-year-old infant were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

None of the children on the bus were seriously injured, and were hospitalized as a precaution, KinderCare said in a statement to WJZ.

“This morning, students on the Kensington KinderCare bus were in a motor vehicle accident on their way to their elementary school. Thankfully, none of the children sustained serious injuries,” the company said. “However, paramedics advised that all children be transported to the local hospital for evaluation as a precaution. Two children have since returned to our care.”

The conditions of those injured in the Honda were not immediately clear.

Investigators believe the bus was traveling north on Emmorton road while the Honda was traveling south on Emmorton Road when the Honda tried to make a left turn onto Laurel Bush Road and failed to yield to the right of way. The bus crashed into the passenger side of the Honda.

