Man accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper’s door

By Olivia Kalentek

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH CANAAN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A North Canaan man is accused of putting fecal matter in the resident trooper’s office in town hall.

State police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Jordano after he was caught on security cameras sliding a what appeared to be a piece of paper with fecal matter under a secured door.

According to video surveillance, he slid the fecal matter into the North Canaan resident trooper’s office on July 27 around 3:22 P.M.

A town hall employee called Resident Trooper Jeremy Ribadeneyra around 3:45 p.m. saying that the smell was permeating throughout town hall and that Jordano’s actions were caught on security camera.

According to court paperwork, Ribadeneyra is familiar with Jordano and his alleged history of non-compliance.

Town hall was evacuated for the rest of the day due to the risk of disease and the unpleasant odor.

Biohazard cleanup companies were called in the next day to decontaminate the building.

When town officials went to investigate, the dried fecal matter was on three state police infractions envelopes and on the bottom of the trooper’s door.

Jordano was arrested at his residence on September 6 around 10:22 a.m.

He was charged with breach of peace, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

Jordano is currently being held on a $50,000 bond and was arraigned on September 7 in Torrington Superior Court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.