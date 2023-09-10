‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist

By Sharon Danquah

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 23-year-old woman died while she was riding her bike with another cyclist on Highway 100.

The crash happened on Friday night. 23-year-old Alyssa Milligan was riding with another cyclist when the passenger side of a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by 46-year-old Donald Mashburn, hit her.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said that Mashburn reported seeing a cyclist ahead of him on the right side of the roadway fog line. Police said Mashburn was trying to change lanes and was looking over his shoulder. When he looked back, the cyclist was suddenly right in front of him, police said.

Police said the fatal collision happened due to Mashburn not yielding the right of way to Milligan. Although Mashburn did not show any signs of impairment, police said charges are possible.

One woman saw the aftermath of the crash and said it was a heartbreaking scene she drove up to.

“I felt absolutely distraught,” Ruby Kinkel said. “It was the first time I had ever seen CPR performed.”

As Kinkel saw cars start to slow down on Friday night, she said she thought there was just a car accident.

“Once I noticed that there was a person lying in the middle of the road, wearing a yellow vest, I knew that it was a cyclist. I knew it had to be really bad,” Kinkel said.

After the crash, Kinkel saw a firetruck pull up and park in front of the road so people would not get close to the scene.

“They rushed around her and started performing CPR,” Kinkel said. “It was very graphic, and I immediately was visibly upset and immediately started crying.”

Kinkel said she saw a girl who was with her kneeling on the ground next to her crying and yelling at her.

Paramedics rushed Milligan to the hospital where doctors said she died.

“This is a high pedestrian area, I drive down this road every day and there are always hikers, walkers, cyclists and I just hated to see it,” Kinkel said.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

