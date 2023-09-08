Police shoot and kill man with BB gun near Hayward Safeway, authorities say

By J.R. Stone and Ryan Curry

Click here for updates on this story

HAYWARD, California (KGO) — A man is dead after being shot and killed by Hayward police Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in downtown Hayward on City Center Drive near Valencia Place and the Safeway off Foothill Blvd.

Hayward police say they were responding to a call about a man brandishing a firearm. Witnesses say he pointed a gun at two women while they were in a car and then left on foot, according to police.

After being provided with a description of the suspect, officers began a search and encountered a suspect matching the description witnesses gave. Witnesses say the suspect pointed a firearm in the direction of officers, prompting the shooting.

“It sounded like the Fourth of July fireworks. It’s all blat, blat, blat, blat! That’s all you heard… rapid fire!” said Angela Koontz, who was sleeping nearby.

Koontz lives on the streets and was sleeping in this structure on City Center Drive behind the Safeway and Starbucks on Foothill Boulevard.

Koontz described her time with that man, who she says is also unhoused, on Wednesday.

“He was up here drinking last night with a fake gun. A fake gun in his backpack. I think he might have pulled it wanting suicide by cop,” said Koontz.

The suspect reportedly got medical treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead. The identity of this man is currently unknown, but the Alameda County coroner is working to identify him.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to officers, but it was determined to be a BB gun. It was reportedly only identified as a BB gun after the incident took place.

Koontz says she is upset over what took place, “I didn’t even hear them say stop, wait, put it down, nothing. All you heard was ‘Hey’ and shots fired!”

Police said Thursday that none of the officers involved in the shooting were injured.

Two Hayward officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place, per department policy. Their identities will not be released at this time but will be at a future date.

The shooting happened near an office building in the area, where photos taken from the scene show multiple windows shattered from bullet holes. Crews are currently boarding up and making repairs to the windows.

Police tape is covering each of the entrances to the back parking lot of the Safeway.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.