Licensed Therapist says Lahaina Student’s May Face Mental Health Issues

By Arielle Argel

Lahaina, Hawai’i (KITV) — As Lahaina students temporarily learn in new schools in other parts of the island, they are placed into new environments. This is on — top of dealing with the massive change they’ve already had to go through, after the wildfires.

The Founder of Spill the Tea Cafe, a non-profit organization on Oahu that works with teens and mental health, says the crisis will undoubtedly affect a student’s mental health and it’s very important that adults in their lives are listening to them.

“I will imagine that all the kids are going through a very traumatic state of shock, adjustment, change, there may be some kids who are looking forward to some type of normalcy and going back to school,” said Haylin Dennison, licensed therapist and founder of Spill the Tea Cafe. “However I think it’s going to be a very long process and it’s really up to the adults at the school and at home to really provide that safety net for the kids and really try to reassure their safety now.”

Dennison said kids may not know how to express their feelings, so she asks parents and teachers to be patient and show unconditional positive regard during times of crisis.

A teacher from Kaua’i who was asked to teach on Maui for a few days said she was asked to help bring fun and normalcy back into student lives.

“Being an educator for 30 years, I know what trauma can do for a child and it’s a gift to me for a teacher to recognize that kind of thing and when trauma happens it nullifies education, you know. Because their mind is constantly on survival,” said Calveena Gomes, a teacher at Kanuikapono Public Charter School.

Gomes said she plans to teach with love and an open ear. She said she encourages other teachers who come to Maui to do the same.

Spill the Tea Cafe has free online mental health services for youth affected by the wildfires. To make a virtual appointment you can visit their website at spilltheteacafe.org.

