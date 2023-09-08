Autopsy of baby found dead at illegal Nashville daycare released

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The autopsy for the baby that was found dead at an illegally run daycare in West Nashville has been released.

The Davidson County medical examiner’s autopsy report, obtained by WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek, states the 3-month-old boy’s death is undetermined.

In the autopsy, there was no evidence of injury, and the baby was “well-developed and well-nourished.”

The medical examiner concluded the report by saying the baby’s manner of death could not be determined. The daycare operator, Anne Jordan, was charged with six counts of child neglect because the 3-month-old was found dead while under her care.

Tennessee Department of Human Services said the mom of the 3-month-old got to Jordan’s apartment the afternoon of April 10 and knocked on the door. Another parent came to pick up their kid, and they both found the door to Jordan’s apartment unlocked.

DHS documents said the parents went inside and found the baby cold to the touch in Jordan’s bed.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said earlier Jordan found the baby unconscious in a bassinet, attempted CPR, and was unsuccessful, so she fled and attempted suicide.

The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office said this investigation is open and additional charges could be pending.

