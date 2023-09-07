‘Sorry mom, sorry dad, sorry North Carolina,’ suspect in USPS shooting, carjacking speaks out

By Hannah Mackenzie

BURKE/MADISON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The man accused of shooting and carjacking a U.S. postal worker in Mars Hill is speaking out.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jaden Isaiah Garay is now in custody, charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody on Sept. 6 in Burke County, following a chase and a manhunt, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Garay is accused of shooting and carjacking a rural mail carrier in Mars Hill on Sept. 5.

Video showed Garay being escorted out of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office by a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Wednesday.

“I’m really sorry and, hopefully, she can forgive me,” he told reporters.

Shirtless and in pink handcuffs, Garay had visible injuries to his face, neck and chest.

“I wasn’t in a clear state of mind, and my regards goes to the family,” Garay said.

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed Teresa Ramsay was the mail carrier attacked on the job.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent attack on our colleague in Mars Hill,” North Carolina District Manager Roselle Murrell said. “[Teresa] has been a dedicated team member since she joined the postal service. Our thoughts are with [Teresa] and her family, and we are praying for a speedy recovery. We are grateful for the quick actions by first responders and the coordination by all the law enforcement agencies involved.”

Garay was caught on a neighbor’s security camera fleeing in Ramsay’s Jeep with law enforcement on his tail. Police said he later crashed and ran away. He was found and taken into custody in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Sorry mom, sorry dad sorry North Carolina,” he said while being loaded into the back of a deputy’s vehicle.

Garay is being held on a $2 million bond.

According to court records, in addition to the attempted first-degree murder charge, Garay is also due in court in Buncombe and Yancey counties later this year – both of those cases in regard to traffic offenses.

A family member of Ramsay’s declined to comment on her condition.

