Lab in Willow Grove 1st in the world to identify new synthetic opioid more potent than fentanyl

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (KYW) — The Center for Forensic Science Research and Education in Willow Grove, Pa. was the first in the world to identify a new synthetic opioid that researchers say is more potent than fentanyl.

A researcher opened a safe they said contained a dangerous drug.

“So, this is a powder that we received from Ohio,” lab associate director Alex Krotulski said. “That contained N-Pyrrolidino protonitazene.”

Also called a “nitazene analog” or “zene” for short. This is a synthetic opioid. The center found the drug autopsy samples taken nationwide.

“We do know that it is responsible for the majority of those deaths,” Krotulski said.

In fact, researchers linked 19 of the reported 20 deaths to the drug since the end of 2022, with the vast majority of positive tests since spring of 2023. On Tuesday, August 29, the lab issued a public alert that this drug is more potent than fentanyl or heroin.

“If someone is used to using say 10 milligrams of heroin, and they are exposed to 10 milligrams of fentanyl or 10 milligrams of a nitazene analog, they are going to get to those severe adverse reactions much quicker,” Krotulski said.

Those reactions include trouble breathing, which could lead to death. Krotuski said this information will help save patients by letting first responders know they may need to give even more naloxone to reverse an overdose.

“And they are able to walk away in the end. They’re able to survive that overdose,” he said. “So, we feel like that in itself is saving lives and having a huge impact on these individuals.”

Krotulski said researchers had not yet found any deaths linked to the drug in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware.

However, the lab is currently receiving new samples. So, he said that could soon change.

